Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctions his Nobel Prize, to give proceeds for displaced Ukrainian children

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a subsequent war has been going on for the past three and a half months. Many countries including the United States is supporting Ukraine in this hour of crisis. Meanwhile, a Russian journalist has set an example by showing exemplary courage for going out of the way to help Ukraine.

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned his Nobel Peace Prize on Monday night. Muratov will give money from the auction directly to UNICEF to help children displaced by the Ukraine war. In October 2021, gold medalist Dmitry Muratov founded the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazette and was its chief editor when the paper closed in March.

The newspaper was closed due to suppressing public discontent in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine and Russian crackdowns on journalists. Muratov has announced a donation of USD 5,00,000 in cash from the prize auction to a charity. He said the purpose of the donation is to 'give refugee children a chance for the future'.

Dmitry Muratov said in an interview that he is particularly concerned about the children who have been orphaned by the conflict in Ukraine. "We want to return their future," he said.

Muratov said in a video released by Heritage Auctions that it is important that international sanctions against Russia do not prevent medicines used to treat rare diseases and humanitarian aid such as bone marrow transplants from reaching those in need. Heritage Auctions, which conducts the auction process, is not taking any part in the proceeds.

Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year jointly with Philippine journalist Maria Resa. They were honored for their struggles to maintain free expression in their respective countries. Muratov has been a strong critic of Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and waging war against Ukraine.

(With Agency Inputs)