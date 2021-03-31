Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India next week

Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will be visiting New Delhi early next week. This will be the first high-level visit from Russia to India this year. Earlier this year, India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla was on a visit to Moscow during which he extended invited Russian FM for India visit.

People in the know of the development told WION that the Russian Foreign Minister is expected to be in Delhi between April 5 and 7.

Afghan peace talks will be a key priority with Russian special envoy to Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov to accompany FM Lavrov during the Delhi visit. Remember Russia in March hosted the troika plus--Russia, US, China & Pakistan talks on Afghanistan.

During FS's Moscow visit, a roadmap was decided on the high-level visits and engagement. This year will see the visit of the Indian Army and Navy chief to Moscow as well. The big focus will be the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the annual India Russia summit. The summit could not happen due to the covid pandemic.

Earlier Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup had visited Moscow for consultations with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin on UNSC issues. April could also see the visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov for inter inter-intergovernmental commission meeting.

During Lavrov's visit focus will be many things including cooperation during the covid crisis. Russia's covid vaccine Sputnik's approval is expected to be taken up by Indian regulatory authorities soon. India's BRICS chairmanship for this year will also in focus. India as the chair of BRICS will be inviting the member countries for a summit towards the latter half of the year.