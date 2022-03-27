Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expected to visit India

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit India, a visit that comes amid global geopolitical turmoil arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The visit will be the first such high-level visit from Russia to India since February 24, when the invasion started. On the agenda will be many things, including trading under rupee-ruble mechanism that the Indian finance ministry is looking into amid western sanctions on Moscow.

The invasion has changed the global geopolitical calculus as west and Russia have locked horns. New Delhi has been engaged by both sides on the situation even as it has been able to display its strategic autonomy. At the United Nations, India has abstained from votes on Ukraine-Russia resolutions, whether it's West-backed resolutions or more recently Russia-backed resolution on Ukraine even as it has been calling for direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv. EAM Jaishankar in the Parliament said, "We have expressed deep concern at the worsening situation and called for immediate cessation of violence and end to all hostilities."

Both Indian and Russian foreign ministers had spoken to each other on February 24. Since then, there has been Russian outreach to Delhi in many ways, including Russian FM Lavrov meeting envoys of BRICS countries including Indian envoy Pavan Kapoor. Last week, Russian Deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko had met Indian envoy to Russia Kapoor to brief​ on situation in Ukraine. Important to note, Rudenko has been part of Russian delegation that held talks with the Ukraine side.

Later this year, PM Modi is expected to travel to Russia for the annual India-Russia summit. Russian President Putin had travelled to Delhi on December 6 of the annual summit. The second, 2+2 foreign and defense ministers meet will also take place in Russia this year for which Indian external affairs minister and defense ministers will be travelling to the country. The Russian foreign minister's expected travel comes even as India and US will be holding 2+2 foreign and defense ministers meet in the second week of April.