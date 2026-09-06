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Russian envoy’s blunt reply on India’s oil buys: What he said and why it matters

India’s Russian oil purchases have drawn repeated Western criticism, but Moscow has defended New Delhi’s decision. Here's what Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 09:58 PM IST

Russian envoy’s blunt reply on India’s oil buys: What he said and why it matters
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov backs New Delhi's oil purchases from Moscow. (AI-Generated)
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India is often questioned by the West over its continued purchase of Russian crude, which has also become a point of friction in its ties with Washington amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. But Russia has defended India's decision and said New Delhi purchases Russian oil for its own energy security, not to fund Moscow.

 

In an interview with DD News, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said, "India does not buy Russian oil for the sake of helping Russia. It is buying oil for itself and its own national development, keeping in mind the well-being and welfare of its own people".

 

Russia offers more oil as US pressure mounts

 

While speaking to news agency ANI, the Russian envoy also highlighted that Moscow remained committed to meeting India's energy needs and said, ''We would be ready to supply as much oil as India needs. Unfortunately, those who impose sanctions and tariffs have taken the path of pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation, which prevents those countries from offering a better deal to India in oil than us.''

 

What does Russia say about India’s stand?

 

He also backed India's foreign policy and added, ''The question is — how confident is India? India has shown that it’s able to stand its ground and defend its national interests. And when we speak about the sanctions pertaining to oil trade, the tariffs are also related to the cooperation between Russia and India in oil supplies. These interests are paramount for India.''

 

How India defended Russia trade

 

Earlier this week, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who was in Kyiv, defended New Delhi's stand on Russian oil purchase and said, ''This conflict, which is today in its fifth year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertiliser. This conflict will be solved by dialogue, diplomacy, and negotiation.''

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