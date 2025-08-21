Russian envoy addresses press brief with, 'Shri Ganesh karte hai..”, slams US for imposing 50% tariff on India for crude oil purchase, video goes viral

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?

Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes on set, then...

Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details

When is Ganesh Chaturthi​ in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Bollywood divas ruling both box office and business world

BIG WIN for India: Surpasses China to become top smartphone supplier to US, emerge as key manufacturing hub due to...

Hariharan receives Honorary Doctorate, 'King of Ghazals' reveals favorite singer from new generation, it's not Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, but..

Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected

Online Gaming Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE apps likely to be affected

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets ...

Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'

Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on Raj Thackeray, CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russian envoy addresses press brief with, 'Shri Ganesh karte hai..”, slams US for imposing 50% tariff on India for crude oil purchase, video goes viral

Amid the imposition of 50% tariffs on India by Trump administration for Russian crude oil purchase, Russian Ambassador Roman Babushkin reacted strongly and slammed United states. His respond to the journalists in Hindi has caught lot of attention. What did Roman Babushkin say in viral video?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 02:57 PM IST

Russian envoy addresses press brief with, 'Shri Ganesh karte hai..”, slams US for imposing 50% tariff on India for crude oil purchase, video goes viral

TRENDING NOW

Amid the imposition of 50% tariffs on India by Trump administration for Russian crude oil purchase, Russian Ambassador Roman Babushkin reacted strongly and slammed United states in a press conference held at the Russian Embassy in Delhi. Whie he said that India is a close friend of Russia, however his 'shree ganesh' at the start of a press conference in Hindi, is actching a widespread attention online. 

What did Roman Babushkin say in viral video?

Roman Babushkin was addressing the journalists in a press conference held at Russian embassy in India. He started the press conference with a hindi phrase, “Shuruvat Karenge, Shree Ganesh karte hai…” (Let’s start.. Let’s do Shree Ganesh karu..). This left audience shocked. Morever, when he was asked about Russia's intent to help India continue its Aryan Dome, to which he replied, “Do you mean Sudarshan Chakra? Next time, ask me a question in Hindi, I will answer it well.”

WATCH VIDEO:

Russian diplomat Roman Babushkin also reassured that the US-imposed import duties on India will not impact Russia's oil supply to the country, and the supply will remain stable. He said that Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer.

He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India by the end of 2025 to discuss bilateral relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Exact date is not fixed yet.

He also criticised US administration and said, "Those who are imposing sanctions on others by disrespecting national interests are only hurting themselves. The pressure put on India not to buy Russian crude oil is  unjustified and unilateral."  “They behave like neo-colonial powers that think of their own benefit,” he added.

Babushkin added, “Russia values ​​its strategic partnership with India and assures us of its firm support in any challenging situation. If Indian goods cannot enter the US market, they can come to Russia. India is very important to Russia.”

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
5 actors who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
THIS city in UP becomes India’s first city to get portable solar panels between railway tracks, not Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, it is...
THIS city in UP becomes India’s first city to get portable solar panels...
Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons
Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5
Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'He walked out first, I couldn't even...'
Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal
'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE