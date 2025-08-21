Russian envoy addresses press brief with, 'Shri Ganesh karte hai..”, slams US for imposing 50% tariff on India for crude oil purchase, video goes viral

Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected
ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?
Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes on set, then...
Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details
When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Bollywood divas ruling both box office and business world
BIG WIN for India: Surpasses China to become top smartphone supplier to US, emerge as key manufacturing hub due to...
Hariharan receives Honorary Doctorate, 'King of Ghazals' reveals favorite singer from new generation, it's not Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, but..
Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, here's what we know so far
WORLD
Amid the imposition of 50% tariffs on India by Trump administration for Russian crude oil purchase, Russian Ambassador Roman Babushkin reacted strongly and slammed United states. His respond to the journalists in Hindi has caught lot of attention. What did Roman Babushkin say in viral video?
Amid the imposition of 50% tariffs on India by Trump administration for Russian crude oil purchase, Russian Ambassador Roman Babushkin reacted strongly and slammed United states in a press conference held at the Russian Embassy in Delhi. Whie he said that India is a close friend of Russia, however his 'shree ganesh' at the start of a press conference in Hindi, is actching a widespread attention online.
Roman Babushkin was addressing the journalists in a press conference held at Russian embassy in India. He started the press conference with a hindi phrase, “Shuruvat Karenge, Shree Ganesh karte hai…” (Let’s start.. Let’s do Shree Ganesh karu..). This left audience shocked. Morever, when he was asked about Russia's intent to help India continue its Aryan Dome, to which he replied, “Do you mean Sudarshan Chakra? Next time, ask me a question in Hindi, I will answer it well.”
WATCH VIDEO:
Russian diplomat Roman Babushkin also reassured that the US-imposed import duties on India will not impact Russia's oil supply to the country, and the supply will remain stable. He said that Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer.
He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India by the end of 2025 to discuss bilateral relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Exact date is not fixed yet.
He also criticised US administration and said, "Those who are imposing sanctions on others by disrespecting national interests are only hurting themselves. The pressure put on India not to buy Russian crude oil is unjustified and unilateral." “They behave like neo-colonial powers that think of their own benefit,” he added.
Babushkin added, “Russia values its strategic partnership with India and assures us of its firm support in any challenging situation. If Indian goods cannot enter the US market, they can come to Russia. India is very important to Russia.”