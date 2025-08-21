Russian envoy addresses press brief with, 'Shri Ganesh karte hai..”, slams US for imposing 50% tariff on India for crude oil purchase, video goes viral

Amid the imposition of 50% tariffs on India by Trump administration for Russian crude oil purchase, Russian Ambassador Roman Babushkin reacted strongly and slammed United states. His respond to the journalists in Hindi has caught lot of attention. What did Roman Babushkin say in viral video?

Amid the imposition of 50% tariffs on India by Trump administration for Russian crude oil purchase, Russian Ambassador Roman Babushkin reacted strongly and slammed United states in a press conference held at the Russian Embassy in Delhi. Whie he said that India is a close friend of Russia, however his 'shree ganesh' at the start of a press conference in Hindi, is actching a widespread attention online.

What did Roman Babushkin say in viral video?

Roman Babushkin was addressing the journalists in a press conference held at Russian embassy in India. He started the press conference with a hindi phrase, “Shuruvat Karenge, Shree Ganesh karte hai…” (Let’s start.. Let’s do Shree Ganesh karu..). This left audience shocked. Morever, when he was asked about Russia's intent to help India continue its Aryan Dome, to which he replied, “Do you mean Sudarshan Chakra? Next time, ask me a question in Hindi, I will answer it well.”

Russian diplomat Roman Babushkin also reassured that the US-imposed import duties on India will not impact Russia's oil supply to the country, and the supply will remain stable. He said that Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer.

He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India by the end of 2025 to discuss bilateral relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Exact date is not fixed yet.

He also criticised US administration and said, "Those who are imposing sanctions on others by disrespecting national interests are only hurting themselves. The pressure put on India not to buy Russian crude oil is unjustified and unilateral." “They behave like neo-colonial powers that think of their own benefit,” he added.

Babushkin added, “Russia values ​​its strategic partnership with India and assures us of its firm support in any challenging situation. If Indian goods cannot enter the US market, they can come to Russia. India is very important to Russia.”