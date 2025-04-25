Following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives, the Russian Embassy in Pakistan has warned its citizens against travelling to the nation amid "new rounds of escalation in India-Pak relations".

In a post on 'X', the Russian Embassy stated, "Against the backdrop of a new round of escalation in Pakistani-Indian relations and bellicose rhetoric coming from a number of officials, we would recommend that Russian citizens temporarily refrain from visiting Pakistan until the situation stabilizes".

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi after the Pahalgam massacre. He also reiterated Russia's commitment against terrorism and its backers.

"Esteemed Mrs President, Esteemed Mr Prime Minister, Kindly accept the sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries. This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face deserved punishment. I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," President Putin said.

As many as 26 people were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, i.e., April 22. As cries of horror resonated through Kashmir, the central government swung into action, taking bold countermeasures against cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan.

After the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held on Wednesday - chaired by Prime Minister Modi - a series of key decisions were announced including the suspension of Indus water treaty, suspension of visas for Pak nationals, expulsion of Pak advisors and shutting the Attari-Wagah border.

Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, believed to have orchestrated the deadly terror attack, were razed to the ground in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the Indian army is on high alert, launching several operations to gun down terrorists and destroying their hideouts.