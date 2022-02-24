LIVE: Russian army just 20 km away from Ukraine, 5 explosions in Donetsk

Satellite pictures show that the Russian force is only 20 km away from Ukraine. The Russian military is building a makeshift hospital in the area. 6 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in clashes with the rebels' Ukrainian forces, while the US announced additional military deployments in the region.

More than 100 vehicles and dozens of military tents are visible in a small airfield near Mozier in southern Belarus. Satellite images show that 100 new vehicles have been sighted along the Ukrainian border, in addition to those already deployed.

Recent images collected by Maxar show military deployments and additional logistics supplies in several areas near the Ukrainian border in southern Belarus and western Russia over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised troops to carry out a special military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine. Witnesses account say that hours later, a massive explosion was heard near Kyiv's main airport. As Putin spoke, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine.

Firing at different places in 24 hours

The sound of explosions has been heard again in eastern Ukraine in the port city of Mariupol at around 3:30 am on Thursday.

In the video footage, clouds of smoke are seen rising in the night sky in Mariupol. Its not clear it was due to the shelling or blast.

Earlier, a car exploded in eastern Ukraine. This incident happened in the city of Jonetsk occupied by pro-Russian separatists.

There was also a fire in the gas pipeline. Separatists blame Ukraine for this. On Wednesday missiles were fired in many Ukraine cities.

A school was badly damaged in this. The tension intensified with the new explosion. Both Ukraine and Russia are blaming each other.

Pro-Russian separatists intensified shelling using heavy artillery, mortar bombs and grade rocket systems at two different places.

There is news of the death of two Ukrainian soldiers in the attack by separatists. Previously 6 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed.

Explosions in Ukraine's Black Sea port Odessa where Russian soldiers are believed to be present. Kyiv Airport is being evacuated.

Meanwhile, Russia has started nuclear maneuvers with tests of ballistic and cruise missiles.