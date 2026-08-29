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Russian air attack on Ukraine's Kyiv region kills 27, injures dozens

Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range strikes on each other in recent months, resulting in increased attacks on civilian infrastructure, including logistics warehouses, oil facilities, and ports.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 05:52 PM IST

Russian air attack on Ukraine's Kyiv region kills 27, injures dozens
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo source: X).
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At least 27 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured in an overnight Russian air attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said on Saturday (August 29). In a statement, Tkachenko said that over 380 people were being evacuated from the affected area in the Bucha district. Tkachenko, also the head of the regional military administration, said the attack damaged at least 50 residential buildings. The strikes also sparked a large fire that spread to several houses and a restaurant.

A Russian drone strike had led to a major fire and explosions at a warehouse near Kyiv, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attack hit the village of Myla in the Bucha district on Friday, the prosecutor’s office said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the authorities had launched criminal proceedings over alleged official negligence. He said that ammunition should not have been stored close to residential areas. "There are regulations in place – ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas," the president said. Zelenskyy added that a care facility for elderly people and persons with disabilities was among the structures damaged in the attack.

The local prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into alleged negligence linked to the storage of explosive materials near residential buildings. Officials will determine whether the storage was legal and whether the company had the required permits and approvals. Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said authorities had failed to learn from an earlier deadly attack on a munitions depot in Vyshneve, near Kyiv, last month. "In the fifth year of the full-scale invasion, making the same mistakes over and over is criminal negligence," Koretsky said on Telegram. "Everyone responsible, without exception, must face severe punishment so that such situations never happen again," he added. Russia and Ukraine have intensified long-range strikes on each other in recent months, resulting in increased attacks on civilian infrastructure -- including logistics warehouses, oil facilities, and ports.

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