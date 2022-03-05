'Russia wishes to continue dialogue with Ukraine': Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country wishes to continue a dialogue with Ukraine and wants peace, provided that all of Moscow's security demands are met amid the war on Kyiv.

President Putin made the remarks on Friday during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the Russian assault on Ukraine continued for the ninth day, reports Xinhua news agency.

The President also expressed hope that Kyiv will take a "reasonable and constructive stance" during the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. According to Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, the third round of peace talks between the two warring sides may take place on Saturday or Sunday.

Podolyak said that the talks will take place despite Russia and Ukraine's tough position, which will likely make the negotiations difficult. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not make any concessions that could "humiliate" Ukraine's resistance, Podolyak added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly criticised NATO's rejection of Ukraine's demand for a no-fly zone - which he thinks would have helped protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes.

NATO, on Friday, rejected Ukrainian calls to help, wary of being dragged into Moscow's war on its neighbour, however, Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

About NATO's decision, Zelenskyy said that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.

Notably, Zelenskyy had earlier appealed to NATO to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Russia invaded by land, sea, and air on February 24