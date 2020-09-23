Russia will register second COVID-19 vaccine soon: Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that the country will register its second COVID-19 vaccine very soon.

"By the way, the second vaccine against coronavirus will be registered soon," as reported by Sputnik quoting Putin while speaking to the Russian Upper House lawmakers.

On Tuesday, national consumer health watchdog said that another vaccine -- developed by the Vector research centre and dubbed as EpiVacCorona would be registered by October 15.

Putin also complimented the country`s ability to counter the pathogen adding that the healthcare system is "now ready to efficiently counter` COVID-19.

"During the pandemic, we have perceived the value of every human life, the value of the heroic effort of healthcare workers, and of course, the enormous role that healthcare system`s efficiency plays for the society and the country. Over the past months, its capabilities have increased significantly. The healthcare system is now ready to efficiently counter the coronavirus infection and the seasonal surge in cold-related diseases," Putin added.

Russia became the first country last month to officially register the "Sputnik V".

On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of the vaccine production.

It is to be noted that the vaccine was licensed before completing large-scale Phase III trials. Many scientists and doctors have raised concerns about the efficacy, safety of COVID-19 vaccine.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with Russian Direct Investment Fund.

As per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, Russia is fourth on the list with regard to most COVID-19 cases in the world -- after the US, India and Brazil -- with 1,117,487 cases and 19,720 deaths due to the pathogen.