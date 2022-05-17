‘Russia will certainly respond’: Vladimir Putin issues warning amid Finland, Sweden’s NATO bid

File photo

In the midst of the Ukraine-Russia war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to the reports of Finland and Sweden planning to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) military alliance, saying that he has “no problems” with it, but issuing a warning.

While responding to Finland and Sweden’s NATO bid in the middle of the Ukraine crisis, Vladimir Putin said that he “does not have any problems” with the countries joining the US-based military alliance, saying that it doesn’t pose any threat to Russia.

Putin’s statement came just a few hours after Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson decided to follow the lead of Finland and said that her country will inform NATO about their intent to join the military alliance soon.

Though Putin made it clear that he has no problems with Finland and Sweden joining NATO, he also issued a crucial warning to the two nations. He said that in the current difficult global scenario, the US is using the expansion of NATO to act “aggressive” and aggravate the situation.

As per Reuters reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the new military structure of the Nordic countries after joining NATO would “certainly provoke Russia’s response.” He said, “What that (the response) will be - we will see what threats are created for us…Problems are being created for no reason at all. We shall react accordingly.”

Meanwhile, a top Russian official has called the NATO bid by the two Nordic countries a “grave mistake.” Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Finland and Sweden were making a mistake and that Moscow would take necessary measures.

Ryabkov said, as per media reports, “This is another grave mistake with far-reaching consequences.” He further added, “The general level of military tensions will increase.” The deputy foreign minister said, “It is a pity that common sense is being sacrificed for some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation.”

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘very ill with blood cancer’, claims oligarch in secret recording