Russia warns about increasing infections of West Nile Virus: Know causes, symptoms, treatment

Late in August, Russia had warned about a potential rise in the West Nile Virus (WNV) infections. The Autumn season brings with it a tropical climate and heavy downpour which creates agreeable circumstances for the mosquitos to transfer this virus and spread it. In Russia, more than 80% of West Nile fever has been recorded in the southwest region.

Today let us tell you about the West Nile Virus including its symptoms, causes, treatment, and protection.

What is the West Nile Virus (WNV)?

Infected mosquitos spread the West Nile Virus. Through an infected Culex mosquito, the virus then spreads from birds to humans which can likely lead to neurological diseases in human beings.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 20% of the cases, also related to other diseases like Zika, dengue, and yellow fever viruses, are caused by West Nile fever.

West Nile Fever - Symptoms

People who are suffering from West Nile Fever don't have any other special symptoms. They experience fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. The symptoms either last for a long time or disappear on their own.

West Nile Fever - Treatment

There is no treatment, specific to the disease, as of now. One can protect themselves from this virus by being shielded from mosquito bites. The treatment that does exist include 'hospitalisation, intravenous fluids, respiratory support, and protection from secondary infections for patients with neuro-invasive West Nile virus', as reported by India.com.

How can you protect yourself from West Nile Fever?

People who are old, also children and others with weak immune systems can fall prey to West Nile Fever. The safest way of protection is avoiding contact with viruses spreading mosquitos.