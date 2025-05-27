It boasts advanced features like stealth, extreme maneuverability, and long-range missiles like the R-37M, which can hit targets up to 400 kilometres away.

Russia’s push to sell its latest stealth fighter jet, the Sukhoi Su-57E, to other countries is not going as smoothly as planned, according to reports. The Su-57E, a fifth-generation fighter jet designed for stealth and powerful air-to-air attacks, was expected to make a big impression at the recent LIMA 2025 airshow in Malaysia. But the real jet never showed up—only a small model was displayed, raising fresh doubts about whether the aircraft is truly ready for the global market.

Russia had announced the Su-57E would be showcased at the Langkawi event, hoping to attract buyers from Asia and North Africa, especially countries like India, Malaysia, and Algeria. But the jet’s no-show has fueled speculation that it may not be fully operational or ready for mass production.

The Su-57E is the export version of Russia’s most advanced fighter, made to compete with US jets like the F-22 and F-35. It boasts advanced features like stealth, extreme maneuverability, and long-range missiles like the R-37M, which can hit targets up to 400 kilometres away.

Algeria is often mentioned as a potential first buyer, but no official confirmation has come from either side. India was once a key partner in the development of this aircraft under a joint project called FGFA, but left in 2018 due to concerns over cost and delays.

Still, Russia hasn’t given up. At the Aero India 2025 show, it offered India early deliveries, local production, and even a special Su-57MKI version suited for Indian needs. It also proposed working together on India’s own fighter jet project, the AMCA. However, India has not officially responded.

In Malaysia, the Su-57E is trying to enter the competition to replace old MiG-29s, a project that began back in 2009. But the aircraft’s failure to appear at LIMA 2025 could hurt its chances. Malaysia may now focus on other modern options.

Experts say the Su-57E has strong potential, but real questions remain. Even the Russian air force has not widely deployed it, and its absence from major shows raises concerns about its readiness and ability to be delivered on time.