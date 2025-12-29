FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

'Russia wanted Ukraine to succeed,' Zelenskyy laughs on Donald Trump's statement who tell all about Putin's positive remark

President Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort and said that Moscow wanted Kyiv to succeed. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy laughed at this statement and was shocked. His reaction went viral.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

'Russia wanted Ukraine to succeed,' Zelenskyy laughs on Donald Trump's statement who tell all about Putin's positive remark
Zelenskyy laughed on Donald Trump's statement about Putin's positive remark
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met to further the pending agenda of peace talks to finally end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and discuss US military assistance, and Kyiv’s expectations from Washington amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. However, during talks on Sunday, Trump highlighted that Ukraine and Russia are “closer than ever before” to the peace deal.  

President Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida resort, also highlighting that Moscow wanted Kyiv to succeed. “Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed,” Trump stated while briefing the media during a late afternoon news conference in which Zelenskyy accompanied him. Giving such a contradictory statement, Donald Trump acknowledged that it was “strange”. 

ALSO READ: Donald Trump gives BIG update over Russia-Ukraine peace deal after meeting Zelenskyy, says, 'Closer than ever before'

The US President has been trying hard to bring the two sides on the same table to negotiate a peace deal and this latest meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy is a further approach towards the final plan. 

“Russia is going to be helping. Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed once — it sounds a little strange, but I was explaining to the President, President Putin was very generous in his failing toward Ukraine succeeding, including supplying energy, electricity, and other things at very low prices. So, a lot of good things came out of that call today,” Trump said. 

How did Zelenskyy react to this? 

Zelenskyy was speechless after listening to Trump talking about ‘Russia’s help’ and moreover its wish to see him succeed. The Ukrainian President even laughed. Many videos have been shared widely across social media platforms and show Zelenskyy shocked and then laughing at Trump’s statement. Zelenskyy’s reaction went viral and social media users were in disbelief as they questioned Trump’s claim and gave incidents of severe damage by recent Russian strikes. 

Trump's comments followed a productive phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite the ongoing Russian strikes in Ukraine, Trump expressed his belief that Putin still has an interest in achieving peace. He also praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his leadership and resilience. During a late afternoon news conference, held after their meeting, Trump stated, 'Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed.' He repeatedly referred to Zelenskyy as 'brave.

