Russia vs Ukraine crisis: Everything that happened on Day 1: 10 points

On February 24, just before dawn, Russia launched a wide-ranged military attack on Ukraine via land, sea and air. And within hours of the first attack, Russia was able to destroy several Ukrainian military installations and attack other cities of the country.

The attack carried out by Russia is being considered one of the biggest since World War II.

The first day of the attack ended with 137 people dead and 316 wounded. As per Ukraine, the current death toll includes both civilians and soldiers.

Events that took place on the first day of the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

On day 1 of the attack, Russia managed to destroy 83 land-based Ukrainian targets and had carried out a total of 203 attacks throughout the day.

Russia attacked Ukraine from all three sides - land, sea and water. While the capital, Kyiv witnessed heavy attacks of missiles, Russian troops were seen across borders with Russia and Belarus. Russia also invaded through the Black Sea and Azov Sea.

Once the war was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, all highways around the capital, Kyiv faced severe traffic jams since everyone wanted to leave the city.

As evening approached, regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Odessa were facing massive shelling.

On the same day, late evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin for an appeal to immediately end violence.

Meanwhile, the government of India launched a helpline number for stranded Indians in Ukraine.

As the night approached, news came in that the Russian troops had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was just 90 kilometres away from Kyiv.

As per various reports, 18 people were killed in a missile attack in the Odessa region and 6 people were killed in Brovary.

In retaliation, as per the Ukrainian military, it had destroyed four Russian tanks near Kharkiv and killed at least fifty troops near Luhansk region. It also claims to have destroyed six Russian warplanes as well.

At the end of the day, US President Joe Biden called Russia's attack unprovoked and unjustified and issued sanctions against the country.