HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia's Putin makes BIG statement after meeting Trump, says Alaska talks 'bring us closer to...'

Trump and Putin on Friday sat down for a high-stakes meet in Anchorage, Alaska (a US state which was once part of Russia) to discuss the way forward for Ukraine. After the meet, Trump said he and Putin made progress in talks but did not arrive at a peace agreement. Read on to know more details.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 10:37 PM IST

After returning from the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he discussed ways of ending the war in Ukraine on a "fair basis" during his meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump. Speaking to top officials in the Russian capital Moscow on Saturday, Putin said the talks were "timely" and "very useful," and brought his country closer to "necessary decisions." The statement came a day after a much-awaited meet between Trump and Putin in Alaska concluded without reaching any immediate peace deal.

What did Vladimir Putin tell officials in Moscow?
According to the news agency AFP, Putin told his officials: "We have not had direct negotiations of this kind at this level for a long time." The 72-year-old Russian leader added, "We had the opportunity to calmly and in detail reiterate our position." Putin, who had ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, further said: "The conversation was very frank, substantive, and, in my opinion, brings us closer to the necessary decisions."

What developments took place after Trump-Putin meeting?
Trump and Putin on Friday sat down for a high-stakes meet in Anchorage, Alaska (a US state which was once part of Russia) to discuss the way forward for Ukraine. After the meet, Trump said he and Putin made progress in talks but did not arrive at a peace agreement. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he will meet Trump in the US on Monday after having a "long and substantive" conversation with the American leader. The war in Ukraine began after Russia launched a full-blown invasion of its neighbouring country in February 2022. Tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians have since been killed, though the exact figures remain unknown.

