Russia urging soldiers to ‘rape Ukrainians’, giving them Viagra for sexual assault: UN official

Russian soldiers are reportedly sexually assaulting Ukrainians (File photo)

As the Russia-Ukraine war advanced into its eighth month in October, many horrors from the crisis emerged, most jarring of them was the Bucha massacre. Now, the United Nations has claimed that Russian soldiers are being motivated to rape Ukrainians during the invasion.

An official of the United Nations (UN) claimed that Russia is providing its soldier with drugs so that they can sexually assault Ukrainians as part of a “military strategy”. As per the claims of the UN, Russian soldiers are being given Viagra so that can rape civilians in Ukraine.

Pramila Patten, the UN special representative on sexual violence in conflict, made the shocking revelation while speaking to the news agency AFP. Patten said, “When you hear women testify about Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra, it’s clearly a military strategy.”

While talking about the shocking horrors of the Russia-Ukraine war, Patten further said that the UN has recorded more than a hundred cases of rape and sexual violence since the invasion began. The victims are not only women and girls, but also men and boys.

Earlier this year, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into Ukraine released a report in which it stated that Russian soldiers are committing brutal war crimes against civilians, including rape, torture, and other unlawful activities.

The commission also recorded that since the beginning of the war, the victims of sexual violence and assault ranged from the age of four to 82. Cases were also recorded where family members were forced to watch sexually violent acts.

Patten further told AFP, “Reported cases are only the tip of the iceberg.” She further said that the world may never know the exact number of sexual assault victims in Ukraine. She said, “The numbers will never reflect reality because sexual violence is a silent crime.”

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians, saying that it has only been focusing on areas that have been evacuated by civilians.

READ | ‘Use of force in Taiwan, success in Hong Kong’: Xi Jinping’s bold address at China’s Communist Party Congress