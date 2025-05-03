Russia urges India and Pakistan to resolve Pahalgam terror tensions peacefully as Lavrov speaks to Jaishankar over the phone.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Friday to discuss the growing tension between India and Pakistan after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The deadly attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, has worsened the already fragile relations between the two neighbouring countries. The incident has drawn global concern, with many world leaders urging both sides to avoid further conflict and focus on peaceful solutions.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov and Jaishankar spoke about current issues concerning India-Russia relations. A key topic of the conversation was the strained ties between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam tragedy.

Lavrov advised both India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue. He highlighted the importance of political and diplomatic efforts in line with previous agreements such as the 1972 Shimla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration. These agreements stress the need for bilateral talks and non-interference by third parties.

The Russian side also mentioned that the ministers spoke about upcoming meetings and high-level interactions between the two countries, although no specific dates were shared.

After the phone call, Dr. Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirming India’s stance on holding the guilty accountable. He said that those responsible for the Pahalgam attack — including the attackers, their supporters, and planners — must be brought to justice.

This exchange between Lavrov and Jaishankar is part of the wider diplomatic discussions taking place as the world watches closely. Global leaders are encouraging both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and focus on maintaining peace in the region.

The Pahalgam attack remains one of the most serious terror incidents in recent times, sparking not only grief but also a diplomatic stir worldwide.