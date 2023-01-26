Search icon
Russia-Ukraine war: US and Germany to send M1 Abrams, Leopard tanks to Kyiv

Germany's decision allows Poland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, and Norway to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

German Leopard tanks to Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)

The United States and Germany announced Wednesday that they would send battle tanks to Ukraine to help the war-ravaged nation.

Despite the Biden administration's long-standing resistance to Kyiv's demands for the highly advanced but maintenance-intensive vehicles, Vice President Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that he would supply 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

On the same day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country will be deploying Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukraine to aid in their struggle against Russian aggression.

The declarations came simultaneously, marking a turning point after weeks of increasing pressure on Berlin from several NATO partners to help Ukraine with armoured vehicles. Tanks would "enhance Ukraine`s capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives," CNN said, citing a statement from Vice President Joe Biden at the White House.

"This is not an offensive threat to Russia. There is no offensive threat to Russia if Russian troops return to Russia, where they belong," he said.

Germany plans to manufacture two tank battalions of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, according a government announcement.

At the outset, Berlin will send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from existing Bundeswehr stockpiles, with training for Ukrainian operators to begin in Germany as soon as feasible. according to CNN, the package will also include logistics, ammo, and system maintenance in addition to training.

If the shipment goes through as planned, the 31 Abrams will make up a whole battalion of Ukrainian tanks.

