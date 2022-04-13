Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian army arrests Vladimir Putin's aide, 10 updates

Russia Ukraine war has reached day 49, still the Russian army has not managed to capture the capital Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened Western countries on Tuesday, saying that countries that interfere in the war would be in trouble. Finland, on the other hand, recently showed interest in NATO. Infuriated by this, Putin has sent armed Russian forces towards the Finnish border.

Amid the ongoing war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the Russian army has already destroyed the whole of Ukraine. "Now we will not let them occupy any part of us." Zelenskyy also added that his country has already lost many soldiers and civilians to the war and now he does not want to lose any more people.

10 latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war

1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's aide, had been detained through a special operation. Zelenskyy has also shared a picture of Medvedchuk, in which he is seen wearing handcuffs. Ukraine told Russia to release prisoners of war if it wants the Kremlin's most high-profile ally in the country freed.

2. The British Defence Ministry has expressed fears that fighting in Eastern Europe will intensify again in the next two to three weeks. On April 12, 2,671 people were evacuated from Mariupol and the surrounding area with the help of the Human Corridor.

3. Nokia, which provides Internet and communication service in Russia, has announced to stop its service. At the same time, Apple Park designer Norman Robert Foster has agreed to help rebuild Kharkiv.

4. The Ukrainian government has started redeveloping the infrastructure of the cities devastated by the Russian attack. These cities include Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

5. Ukraine claims that 19,500 Russian soldiers have died in the war so far. Ukraine has also destroyed 732 Russian tanks and 157 aircraft. On the other hand, in the eastern part of Ukraine, once again fighting can start anew.

6. Mariupol City Council says more than 33,500 Ukrainian citizens have been unfairly deported to Russia. The work of bringing these people back is going on.

7. At the same time, the Donetsk governor claims that 22,000 people of Mariupol have been killed in the Russian attack. Along with this, he also said that it is too early to say that Russia used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

8. According to the Kyiv Independent, Russia is continuously attacking Kharkiv. According to reports, 183 Ukrainian children have died and 342 children have been injured in this war.

9. Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte visited Borodyanka near Kyiv. When she reached there, the rescue team found several bodies under the rubble.