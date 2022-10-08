Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine retakes nearly 2,500 square kilometers in new counteroffensive, says Zelenskyy

In a counteroffensive that started late last month, Ukrainian soldiers, according to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have reclaimed approximately 2,500 square kilometres (965 square miles) of the Russian land.

Zelenskyy stated that "this week alone, our soldiers liberated 776 square kilometres of territory in the east of our country and 29 settlements, including six in the Lugansk region."

In his daily statement posted on social media, he continued, "Since the start of this offensive operation, 2,434 square kilometres of our land and 96 settlements have already been liberated."

In recent days, Ukraine has made a second big effort to retake the land, including in the south, close to the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, as well as in the northeastern province of Kharkiv.

Zelenskyy said in mid-September that during the initial counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces had retaken 6,000 square kilometres from Russian forces.

For the first time since Kyiv gained momentum with its lightning counteroffensive that shook Russia's war effort, Russian soldiers claimed early on Friday that they had gained ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine.

(With inputs from AFP)