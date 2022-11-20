Russia-Ukraine War: UK PM Rishi Sunak meets Zelenskyy, announces USD 60 million defence package

Photo: PTI

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, has promised Ukraine a 50 million pound air defence package. He made the declaration on his first visit to the Ukrainian capital since becoming prime minister on November 19.

During his trip, PM Sunak shared the news with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Kingdom will be providing a set of anti-aircraft weapons and technologies for Ukraine. He highlighted how this air defence systems would assist battle "Iranian-supplied drones" and safeguard Ukraine from Russian attacks.

"Meeting President Zelenskyy, he confirmed that the UK will provide a major new package of air defence to help protect Ukrainian civilians and critical national infrastructure from an intense barrage of Russian strikes," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

According to the report, "The £50 million package of defence aid comprises 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter deadly Iranian-supplied drones, including dozens of radars and anti-drone electronic warfare capability."

The statement from the PM's office stated that this news followed the announcement earlier this month by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace of more than 1,000 additional anti-air missiles.

Sunak called his visit to Kyiv "deeply humbling," and he vowed that Britain will keep backing the Ukrainian people in their struggle. Rishi Sunak visited a monument for the war dead and a memorial for the victims of the Holodomor famine before meeting with firefighters.

When Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv, he said, "I am proud of how the UK stood with Ukraine from the very beginning. And I am here today to say the UK and our allies will continue to stand with Ukraine, as it fights to end this barbarous war and deliver a just peace."

He further added, "While Ukraine's armed forces succeed in pushing back Russian forces on the ground, civilians are being brutally bombarded from the air. We are today providing new air defence, including anti-aircraft guns, radar and anti-drone equipment, and stepping up humanitarian support for the cold, hard winter ahead."

During his trip, Sunak also pledged 4 million pound to the International Organization for Migration and 12 million pound to the World Food Programme for their response in Ukraine. In a statement, the UK Prime Minister's Office said the money will be used to provide generators, mobile health clinics, and shelters to the people of Ukraine.

Also, the British government plans to provide hundreds of cold weather kits to the Ukrainian armed forces. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom has been providing military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv. Since Russia launched its attack in Ukraine on February 24, Britain has been punishing Russia economically.

(With inputs from ANI)