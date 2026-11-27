US President Donald Trump has said Vladimir Putin is interested in ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump's comments came after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago. (ANI Photo)

US President Donald Trump has said Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to negotiate an agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war, insisting that stopping the loss of life remains his main priority.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving call with US military personnel from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday, Trump defended his approach towards Putin. He said maintaining cordial relations with the Russian leader could help move peace negotiations forward.

Asked about previously describing Putin as a friend despite criticising Russia's military actions, Trump said his focus was on reaching an agreement.

"We want to make a deal. We want to stop killing," Trump said. He claimed that Russia was losing around 25,000 people every month.

Trump says hostility towards Putin could affect negotiations

Trump argued that openly expressing dislike for Putin could make it harder to reach a settlement. He compared the situation to the strained relationship between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying their personal differences were among the biggest obstacles to peace.

"I could walk in and say, 'I don't like you,' and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelenskyy and Putin. You know, they have the biggest problem to that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other, okay?" Trump said.

He also brought up investigations into alleged Russian interference in US politics, describing them as a fabricated exercise. Trump said he had recently held a positive discussion with Putin and believed the Russian president wanted an agreement.

Trump says Putin could attend G20 Summit in Florida

The US President was also asked whether Putin would attend the upcoming G20 Summit at his Doral resort in Florida. Trump said he did not know whether the Russian leader would participate but would welcome him if he chose to attend.

"I don't know, but if he wanted to come, he certainly can. Some people wouldn't like that," he said. Trump also recalled Russia's earlier membership in the Group of Eight (G8), claiming that its removal under former US President Barack Obama had deeply offended Putin.

He suggested that Russia might not have gone to war with Ukraine if it had remained part of the grouping. Trump argued that excluding Russia had damaged relations and said international discussions now continued to focus heavily on Moscow.

Trump urges Putin to withdraw military aggression

In a separate post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump referred to his recent conversation with Putin in China and said he had urged the Russian President to stop military aggression across Europe.

He said such a move could help create conditions for a quick agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote.

He also warned about the continuing human cost of the conflict, describing the situation as a "COMPLETE BLOODBATH".

Trump discusses Ukraine war with NATO chief

Trump's comments came after his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said the two leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in Iran. They also discussed the need for Russia to avoid steps that could widen the conflict and the urgency of reaching a peaceful settlement.

Trump said he had briefed Rutte on his recent conversations with Putin.

Trump, Putin and Xi held talks in China

The latest developments follow a meeting involving Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, on November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The discussions covered international security, the Russia-Ukraine war and nuclear arms control.

Trump described the gathering as historic. However, the subsequent joint peace declaration did not announce any concrete agreement on reducing nuclear arms.