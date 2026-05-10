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Russia-Ukraine war to end? Vladimir Putin sets condition for meeting Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukraine war may be nearing its end and stressed the importance of a lasting peace agreement.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 10, 2026, 07:41 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine war to end? Vladimir Putin sets condition for meeting Zelensky
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    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday indicated that the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine could be approaching its final stage. Speaking to reporters, Putin expressed optimism that the war, which began with Russia’s military offensive in 2022, may eventually conclude through a stable settlement.

    The Russia-Ukraine war triggered one of the deepest diplomatic crises between Moscow and Western nations since the Cold War era. The conflict reshaped global geopolitics, strained economic ties, and intensified fears of a wider military confrontation involving nuclear powers.

    During his remarks, Putin suggested that there were signs the situation was moving toward resolution, though he did not provide a specific timeline or framework for peace negotiations.

    Putin Open to Dialogue With Europe

    While discussing the possibility of diplomatic engagement with European leaders, Putin said he remained willing to hold talks. He named former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as someone he considered suitable for communication and mediation.

    His comments came amid reports that several European Union leaders are preparing for potential future negotiations aimed at ending the war. Diplomatic channels between Russia and Europe have remained largely frozen since the conflict escalated in 2022, with sanctions and political tensions continuing to shape relations.

    The Kremlin recently stated that European nations should take the initiative to restore dialogue, arguing that they were the ones who distanced themselves from Moscow after the war began.

    Conditions for Meeting Zelensky

    Putin also addressed the possibility of direct discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the Russian leader, any face-to-face meeting would only happen after both sides reached an agreement on the foundations of a permanent peace deal.

    The statement reflects Moscow’s position that high-level political engagement should follow, rather than precede, concrete agreements on ending hostilities.

    Temporary Ceasefire During Victory Day Events

    Russia and Ukraine recently observed a temporary three-day ceasefire linked to Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations held in Moscow’s Red Square. The pause in fighting followed an appeal by US President Donald Trump encouraging restraint during the commemorations.

    Ahead of the event, Moscow warned of strong retaliation if the parade faced any disruption. Meanwhile, Zelensky instructed Ukrainian forces to avoid targeting the ceremony and confirmed that Kyiv would honour the ceasefire arrangement.

    The truce also paved the way for a planned prisoner exchange, with both countries expected to swap around 1,000 detainees each, marking one of the largest exchanges since the war began.

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