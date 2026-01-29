Russia-Ukraine war to end? Putin invites Zelensky to Moscow for peace talks, here's all you need to know

Russia has reiterated its invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks in Moscow, amid ongoing US-mediated negotiations, despite significant disagreements between the two nations

Russia on Thursday said that it has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for peace talks, as US-led efforts to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine gain momentum. The Kremlin's statement came hours after it declined to comment on rumors that Moscow and Kyiv have agreed to stop striking each other's energy infrastructure.

"We are talking about Moscow at this point," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by TASS. "In diplomatic language, any other speculations are moot".

Talks gain momentum amid ongoing conflict

This is the second straight day a top Kremlin official has expressed interest in hosting Zelenskyy for peace talks in Moscow. On Wednesday, top Putin aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia has invited Zelenskyy to Moscow if he is indeed ready for a meeting.

A new round of Abu Dhabi talks between Russia and Ukraine negotiating delegations is scheduled for Sunday, and US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "very good things" were happening in the process. "In that case, we will guarantee his safety and the necessary conditions for his work," Russia Today quoted Ushakov as saying.

Russia continues drone attack

Last weekend's Washington-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi renewed efforts to clinch a peace deal, but differences persisted between the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating stances. An unnamed US official said Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin were "very close" to setting up a meeting after the US mediated the talks.

However, Russia's drone attacks in Ukraine continue, with a recent one killing three people in southern Zaporizhzhia region on Thursday. Zelenskyy warned that Moscow is planning another large-scale barrage despite plans for further US-brokered peace talks.

Ukraine has alleged that Russia's drone attacks target power grids and civilian infrastructure, cutting off electricity for millions in sub-zero temperatures. Ukraine's Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said Russia conducted over 6,000 drone attacks in Ukraine last month, forcing Kyiv to change its air defence strategy. Russia's actions are undermining peace talks, Ukraine has alleged.