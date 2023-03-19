Russia-Ukraine war: Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Mariupol amid conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine's Mariupol (Reuters)

The Russian official media stated early Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had visited the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, marking Putin's first journey to the region of Ukraine that Moscow unlawfully acquired in September.

As outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian soldiers held over at a steel plant in Mariupol for almost three months until Moscow eventually gained possession of it in May, the city became a symbol of resistance throughout the globe.

On Saturday, to commemorate the takeover of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine nine years ago, Putin visited Crimea, which is located a short distance southwest of Mariupol.

The Ukrainian minister of infrastructure said a 120-day extension had been agreed upon, while a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson claimed Moscow had only agreed to a 60-day extension.

Agreement reached between Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 to ensure the safe passage of exports was extended for a further 120 days in November.

The city of Bakhmut, located in eastern Donetsk, Ukraine, is now the epicentre of the conflict.

Kramatorsk, a neighbouring city, was attacked by Russian attacks on Saturday, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, who claimed that two people were killed and ten were injured.

About 4:00 pm local time (1400 GMT), AFP journalists in Kramatorsk reported hearing up to ten explosions. They also witnessed smoke rising from a park in the city's southern section.

They saw a lady who had been injured succumbing to her wounds at the site.

(With PTI inputs)