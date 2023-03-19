Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Mariupol amid conflict

The Azovstal steel works was the last holdout of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol city which were destroyed by the Russians Army during their offensive last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Mariupol amid conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine's Mariupol (Reuters)

The Russian official media stated early Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had visited the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, marking Putin's first journey to the region of Ukraine that Moscow unlawfully acquired in September.

As outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian soldiers held over at a steel plant in Mariupol for almost three months until Moscow eventually gained possession of it in May, the city became a symbol of resistance throughout the globe.

On Saturday, to commemorate the takeover of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine nine years ago, Putin visited Crimea, which is located a short distance southwest of Mariupol.

The Ukrainian minister of infrastructure said a 120-day extension had been agreed upon, while a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson claimed Moscow had only agreed to a 60-day extension.

Agreement reached between Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022 to ensure the safe passage of exports was extended for a further 120 days in November.

The city of Bakhmut, located in eastern Donetsk, Ukraine, is now the epicentre of the conflict.

Kramatorsk, a neighbouring city, was attacked by Russian attacks on Saturday, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, who claimed that two people were killed and ten were injured.

Also, READ: Over 50% of Afghan journalists lost jobs since Taliban takeover: Report

About 4:00 pm local time (1400 GMT), AFP journalists in Kramatorsk reported hearing up to ten explosions. They also witnessed smoke rising from a park in the city's southern section.

They saw a lady who had been injured succumbing to her wounds at the site.

(With PTI inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Massive 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador, death toll touches 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.