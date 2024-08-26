Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow unleashes massive attack on Kyiv with over 100 missiles and 100 drones, says Zelenskyy

Russian forces unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage on Ukraine early Monday, targeting multiple regions across the country, the Ukrainian Air Force said. The attack, which began around midnight and is still ongoing, appears to be the biggest in weeks, and targeted the country's energy infrastructure. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video message on X, saying Russia had carried out strikes on Ukraine using more than 100 missiles and around 100 drones.

"Currently, across the country, efforts are underway to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike. This was one of the largest attacks," Zelenskyy said in a video.

According to the air force, there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving towards eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, and power supply in some of the areas of the city has been disrupted, according to officials.

