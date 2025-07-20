Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's BIG statement amid ongoing war with Ukraine, says, 'Ready for peace talks but...'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for peace talks with Ukraine, but Moscow remains committed to achieving its "main goal", said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, news agency Reuters reported, citing state media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for peace talks with Ukraine, but Moscow remains committed to achieving its "main goal", said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, news agency Reuters reported, citing state media. “President Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible. This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy,” Peskov said.

Asserting that "our goals are clear", he added, “The main thing for us is to achieve our goals". Peskov noted that the world had grown used to US President Donald Trump’s occasionally “harsh” rhetoric, adding that Trump had also made it clear he remained committed to pursuing a peace agreement with Russia.

Trump's warning to Russia

Shifting his tone on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Donald Trump unveiled new weapons support for Ukraine and warned that sanctions would target buyers of Russian exports (which includes India among other nations) unless Moscow agreed to a peace deal within 50 days.

Meanwhile, two rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have failed to produce any concrete breakthrough towards a ceasefire.

Ukraine proposes peace talks

Ukraine has proposed to hold a new round of peace talks with Russia next week, following negotiations that stalled last month, according to Al Jazeera. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Saturday that Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov had made an offer for a meeting with Russian negotiators for next week.

"Everything should be done to achieve a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said in his evening address to the nation, Al Jazeera reported. "The Russian side should stop hiding from decisions."

With inputs from ANI