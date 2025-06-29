In what is the "biggest air strike" since the beginning of the war, Russia launched 477 drones and 60 missiles on Ukraine amid the escalating tensions between the two nations. According to Ukrainian officials the attack was the 'most massive air strike'.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.