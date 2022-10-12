Russia-Ukraine war: Residents bracing for nuclear attack, US prepares ‘game plan’ against Putin; top updates

Airstrike in Ukraine's Kyiv (Photo - Reuters)

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization and signed treaties annexing four Ukrainian territories, the war between the two nations had further intensified, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy naming Russia as a “terror country”.

Repeated airstrikes were ordered against Ukraine over the last few days, with as many as 84 missiles launched at Kyiv. Local media reports claimed that 10 people died during the airstrikes, with dozens of civilians left injured.

Now, civilians in Kyiv have feared a nuclear attack against their country, bracing for such an event by making preparations and assembling bunkers for the civilians. Here are the top updates from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Top updates in the Russia-Ukraine war

After the airstrikes against Kyiv left Ukraine paralysed by Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the G7 countries to provide an “air shield” for his country, saying that millions of people would be grateful for the same.

Due to the escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, the European Union decided to impose additional sanctions on Russian gas exports. Vladimir Putin has been hoping for a cold and prolonged winter this year to increase the reliability of Russian fuel.

The airstrikes on Ukraine have left the authorities and citizens of Kyiv anticipating a nuclear attack against their country soon, as per The New York Times. Bunkers are being prepared and evacuation procedures are being mapped out due to the possibility of a nuclear war.

US President Joe Biden has said that the States has prepared a “game plan” if Putin decides to launch nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Biden also condemned the airstrikes, saying that Putin “miscalculated” his attack against Kyiv.

The repeated bombings in Ukraine have left Indian students in the country once again urging for their evacuation by the Narendra Modi-led government. India had earlier conducted a mass evacuation operation to bring back all the students, though some of them decided to return to the country to complete their studies.

Ukraine further alleged that Russia has kidnapped the deputy head of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in their country, and he is being forcefully held in an undisclosed location.

(With inputs from agencies)

