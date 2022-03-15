Russia-Ukraine war: President Zelenskyy moves to extend martial law in Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to parliament late on Monday that seeks to extend martial law for another 30 days from March 24, according to the president's website.

The war in Ukraine began on February 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation," the biggest attack on a European state since World War II.

During a televised address at the time, the President announced that all able-bodied men from 18-60 years old were not allowed to leave Ukraine as the country began a general mobilisation of all reserve forces.

Two days later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared a daily curfew from 5 pm to 8 am. The curfew was, however, lifted on February 28.