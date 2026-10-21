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Russia-Ukraine war nearing an end? Putin meets Trump's envoy Witkoff for fresh peace talks

In a fresh push to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met Vladimir Putin on Wednesday after talks with Zelenskyy a day before in Norway.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 08:34 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war nearing an end? Putin meets Trump's envoy Witkoff for fresh peace talks
Putin meets Trump's envoy over ending the war with Ukraine. (AI-Generated)
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Russian President Vladimir Putin met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg on Wednesday, October 21, to discuss a possible end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which began in 2022. As per a report by CNN, the diplomatic talk with Putin came a day after Witkoff met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo, Norway. The meeting was also attended by senior European leaders and representatives from NATO and the European Union.

''I think there's some degree of momentum, and I hope that this today can be another step forward in the peace process and discussing how we resolve the Ukrainian conflict,'' the Trump administration envoy stated.

What did Putin and Witkoff discuss during the meeting?

Coming back to Witkoff's meeting with Putin, he urged the Russian President to consider resuming three-way negotiations to address outstanding technical issues. Reportedly, Putin conveyed enthusiasm regarding restoring economic cooperation with the US alongside the prospect of engaging China in discussions concerning Ukraine.

It is also reported that Russia is demanding full control of Ukraine's Donetsk region and that Kyiv must not join NATO. On the other hand, Ukraine has maintained that any settlement must protect its sovereignty and security.

US, Ukraine make 'meaningful progress' in Oslo peace talks

As per a report by CNN, Ukraine and the US achieved 'meaningful progress' during the Oslo talks on Tuesday. ''Discussions covered key elements of a comprehensive peace framework, including long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war economic and prosperity plan, and a broader European security architecture designed to create lasting stability,'' CNN reported, quoting a US official.

Russia agrees to release detained American citizen

In another significant development, Russia agreed to release a 74-year-old American citizen, Stephen Hubbard, who had been detained since 2022. He was arrested by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, and now his release is viewed as a goodwill gesture during the latest round of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Moscow.

In one of the recent posts, Trump emphasised that Hubbard's freedom was secured independently, without any prisoner exchange from Russia.

(With inputs from ANI)

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