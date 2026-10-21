Russia-Ukraine war nearing an end? Putin meets Trump's envoy Witkoff for fresh peace talks

In a fresh push to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met Vladimir Putin on Wednesday after talks with Zelenskyy a day before in Norway.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg on Wednesday, October 21, to discuss a possible end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which began in 2022. As per a report by CNN, the diplomatic talk with Putin came a day after Witkoff met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo, Norway. The meeting was also attended by senior European leaders and representatives from NATO and the European Union.

''I think there's some degree of momentum, and I hope that this today can be another step forward in the peace process and discussing how we resolve the Ukrainian conflict,'' the Trump administration envoy stated.

What did Putin and Witkoff discuss during the meeting?

Coming back to Witkoff's meeting with Putin, he urged the Russian President to consider resuming three-way negotiations to address outstanding technical issues. Reportedly, Putin conveyed enthusiasm regarding restoring economic cooperation with the US alongside the prospect of engaging China in discussions concerning Ukraine.

It is also reported that Russia is demanding full control of Ukraine's Donetsk region and that Kyiv must not join NATO. On the other hand, Ukraine has maintained that any settlement must protect its sovereignty and security.

US, Ukraine make 'meaningful progress' in Oslo peace talks

As per a report by CNN, Ukraine and the US achieved 'meaningful progress' during the Oslo talks on Tuesday. ''Discussions covered key elements of a comprehensive peace framework, including long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, a post-war economic and prosperity plan, and a broader European security architecture designed to create lasting stability,'' CNN reported, quoting a US official.

Today, we had important talks with our American partners and with our other partners from Europe. Steve Witkoff was also here with us in Oslo, and Jared Kushner joined us online. Ukraine immediately supported American proposal for an energy ceasefire. But Russia responded by continuing its attacks. We offered different options. We are ready not to hit sensitive parts of Russia’s energy sector if Russia stops hitting ours. Putin said no. But we’re working to find a solution. We have some clear ideas on how to get to peace. And we are united with our European partners in this effort, and we want the Americans to take these ideas to the Russians. One of the important ideas is to move to a potential trilateral meeting of the leaders to address the issues that only the leaders can do. Steve is going to Russia tomorrow. Let’s see what Putin has to say. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine and stands for peace. From a joint press conference with Jonas Gahr Støre and Alex Stubb. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 20, 2026

Russia agrees to release detained American citizen

In another significant development, Russia agreed to release a 74-year-old American citizen, Stephen Hubbard, who had been detained since 2022. He was arrested by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, and now his release is viewed as a goodwill gesture during the latest round of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Moscow.

In one of the recent posts, Trump emphasised that Hubbard's freedom was secured independently, without any prisoner exchange from Russia.

(With inputs from ANI)