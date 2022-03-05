Why is the world afraid of Russia? Know here

Following Russia's attack on Ukraine, the United State of America and several European countries, including the UK have imposed economic sanctions on Russia. However, this hasn't served as a deterrent for Vladimir Putin and he has made it clear that Russia's action against Ukraine will continue until his goal is achieved.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly criticised NATO's rejection of Ukraine's demand for a no-fly zone - which he thinks would have helped protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes.

NATO, on Friday, rejected Ukrainian calls to help, wary of being dragged into Moscow's war on its neighbour, however, Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

About NATO's decision, Zelenskyy said that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.

Now, the question arises why is Russia not afraid of the major countries of the world imposing sanctions and going against it?

Russia is the biggest nuclear power

Russia continues to threaten the US and the West with a nuclear war. Russia has the most nuclear bombs in the world. According to statistics, Russia has 6,255 nuclear bombs, while the US has 5,550 nuclear bombs. Talking about the UK in the West, it has only 225 nuclear warheads. France has 290 nuclear bombs.

Russia has the world's second-largest air force

Russia ranks second only to the US in terms of airpower globally. Russia has a total of 4,173 aircraft, including 772 fighters, 739 attacks, 445 transport, 552 trainers, 132 special missions, 20 tankers, 1,543 helicopters and 544 attack helicopters.

US relies on Russia for rocket engines

Russia has decided to stop supplying rocket engines to the United States in retaliation for its sanctions against Russia over Ukraine. According to Rogozin, Russia has delivered a total of 122 RD-180 engines to the U.S. since 1990s, of which 98 have been used to power Atlas launch vehicles.

Roscosmos will also stop servicing rocket engines it had previously delivered to the US Rogozin said, adding that the U.S. still had 24 engines that would now be left without Russian technical assistance.

Large exporter of crude oil

Russia is a big exporter of crude oil. Russia exports crude oil, fertilizers, natural gas and defence goods every year. Russia has an important role to play in deciding crude oil prices. Russia exports 6.5 million barrels of oil every year. Russia produces 17% of the world's natural gas. At the same time, 15% of the world's nitrogen fertilizer is traded from Russia, while Russia has more than 17% share in potash fertilizer exports. Western countries depend on Russia for this.

