Russia-Ukraine war: Where is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hiding?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its 10th day and there seems so an end to the intensity of attacks even as both nations are looking at dialogue. Meanwhile, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Friday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left Ukraine and is in Poland, reported Sputnik. “Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lvov,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

There are also reports that the President's official residence, the Mariinskyi Palace has also been attacked. So, now the question is where is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

Russia continues to claim that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fled the country. In the midst of these claims, video messages were also issued by Volodymyr Zelenskyy from outside Mariinskyi Palace. The reports were denied by him and it was said that he would not leave the country. Earlier it was reported that the United States offered him evacuation, but he refused. The Russian media now claim that Zelenskyy has left Kyiv and moved to Poland. However, this has been denied by Ukraine.

President Zelensky may be hiding in the bunker

Amid reports of Zelenskyy leaving the country, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Azarov said President Zelenskyy could be in a bunker in the heart of Kyiv as this bunker is so strong that it will not be affected by a nuclear attack. He also said that thousands of people in Kyiv are hiding in bunkers to save their lives.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy will hold virtual meetings with US Democratic and Republican senators today. According to information, the meeting will be held at 4.30 pm today.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that an attempt was made to launch a murderous attack on him on Friday night. He also released photos of the attack on Mariinskyi Palace, after which he made fun of Russia, saying that their attack had failed.