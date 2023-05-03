Search icon
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin says Kyiv attempted assassination of Vladimir Putin

Russia-Ukraine war: The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 03, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight. The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a 'terrorist act'. It said Russian military and security forces disabled the drones before they could strike.

In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place. The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn't present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details. Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9. Russia retains the right to respond when and where it sees fit, the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

