Russia-Ukraine War: Hours after Trump-Putin phone call, Russia launches 'one of the worst' attacks on Ukraine

WORLD
Soon after US President Donald Trump's phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Moscow launched a record number of drones at Ukraine overnight into Friday, striking multiple buildings and residential areas, CNN reported.
The strikes follow Trump's remarks in which he said that he had made "no progress" with Putin on the ongoing conflict. At least 23 people were wounded in the attack, which lasted 13 hours, according to Kyiv city and military authorities, as cited by the outlet. Meanwhile, Ukraine intercepted 476 out of a record 539 Russian drones, according to the country’s air force.
“Absolutely horrible and sleepless night in Kyiv. One of the worst so far,” said Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as “one of the most large-scale air attacks” the country had seen.
"Notably, the first air raid alerts in our cities and regions yesterday began to blare almost simultaneously with media reports discussing a phone call between President Trump and Putin,” Zelensky said, adding that Moscow is showing that "it has no intention of ending the war with Kyiv".
As per the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the strikes sparked fires in buildings and structures across several city districts, and partially destroying multi-story buildings. Earlier, the last record-setting strike on Ukraine came when Russia fired 537 drones and missiles at Ukraine last week.
"Not happy about that"
According to the CNN report, US President Donald Trump held a nearly hour-long call with his Russian counterpart. Post the conversation, Trump expressed his disappointment over the stalled ceasefire negotiations. "We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran and we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine,” he said.
The US President added that he had made "no progress" with Putin on ceasefire negotiations.