WORLD

Russia-Ukraine War: Four killed as Russia launches 'one of the biggest attacks' on Ukraine with 597 drones, 26 cruise missiles

At least four people were killed overnight and on Saturday morning as Russia targeted Ukraine with hundreds of drones and cruise missiles, reported AP News.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Jul 12, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Four killed as Russia launches 'one of the biggest attacks' on Ukraine with 597 drones, 26 cruise missiles
Image credit: AP

At least four people were killed overnight and on Saturday morning as Russia targeted Ukraine with hundreds of drones and cruise missiles, reported AP News. According to the report, two people died while 14 were left injured as Russia attacked the Bukovina area in the Chernivtsi region of southwestern Ukraine with four drones and a missile, regional Gov. Ruslan Zaparaniuk said on Saturday, i.e., July 12. 

He said that the two people died due to being trapped under debris from a drone. A drone attack in Ukraine’s western Lviv region wounded nine people, the report cited regional Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi as saying.

Moreover, three people were wounded in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine when the city was attacked by eight drones and two missiles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated.

One of the biggest attacks on Ukraine

Russia targeted Ukraine with 597 drones and decoys, along with 26 cruise missiles, overnight into Saturday, Ukraine’s air force said. Of these, 319 drones and 25 cruise missiles were knocked down by Ukrainian forces. 

Following the overnight attacks, two people were killed Saturday morning in a missile strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to regional Gov. Serhii Lysak, as reported by AP News. Earlier this week, Russia directed more than 700 attack and decoy drones towards Ukraine overnight, topping previous nightly barrages for the third time in two weeks. 

With inputs from AP News 

