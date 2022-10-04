Search icon
Russia-Ukraine war: Elon Musk in Twitter war with Volodymyr Zelenskyy after offering ‘peace plan’

Telsa CEO Elon Musk offered a “peace plan” for the Russia-Ukraine war, after which he was slammed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 07:30 AM IST

Elon Musk and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File photo)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk found himself at the brunt of criticism from Ukrainians after he offered his two cents on the ongoing war with Russia. Not only the general population, but Musk’s statement also hit a nerve with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Elon Musk and Volodymyr Zelenskyy were engaged in a Twitter war after the former offered his solution to the Russia-Ukraine war, calling it a “peace” plan for the two countries, and offering a list of solutions to be followed by both.

In his tweet, Musk suggested that the United Nations should supervise an election in the annexed areas of Ukraine after which Russia can be asked to leave if “that is the will of the people.” He also suggested that the territory of Ukraine remains neutral.

Posting a yes or no poll on Twitter, Elon Musk wrote, “Ukraine-Russia Peace: Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is the will of the people, Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake), Water supply to Crimea assured, Ukraine remains neutral.”

 

 

After this, Musk posted another poll, where he asked if the will of the people of the Donbas and Crimea region should decide if they are a part of Russia or Ukraine. The SpaceX founder wrote on Twitter, “Let's try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas and Crimea should decide whether they're part of Russia or Ukraine.”

Slamming the polls posted on Twitter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded with a poll of his own, saying, “Which @elonmusk do you like more? - one who supports Ukraine, one who supports Russia.”

 

 

Replying to Zelenskyy, Musk clarified his stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. The Tesla CEO said, “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”

Slamming the remarks by Musk, Ukrainian former Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk also lashed out at the Tesla CEO, saying, “The only outcome that now no Ukrainian will EVER buy your f...ing tesla crap. So good luck to you.”

