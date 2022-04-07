Kharkiv oil depot destroyed in Russian missile attack, 10 updates

The Russia-Ukraine war has reached day 43. On Wednesday, the Russian army attacked and destroyed an oil depot in Kharkiv. The damage assessment is being done right here. At the same time, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko has said that 5100 civilians, including 210 children, have died in the city so far.

Whereas 50 people have been burnt alive in the Russian missile attack here. All these people had gathered at one place to seek humanitarian help. The southern port of Mariopol has been under constant bombardment since the early days of the attack that began on February 24.

Thousands of citizens are still stranded here without food, water and electricity. Britain's military intelligence said on Wednesday that the humanitarian situation in the city continued to deteriorate and most of the 1.60 million people had no access to light, communication, medicine or even water.

Big updates of Ukraine war

1. The Pentagon said that the Russian army had withdrawn from Kyiv and Chernihiv. Russia has deployed its army in the East Zone.

2. US has announced a ban on Maria Vorontsova and Katarina Thikonova, daughters of Vladimir Putin, after a Russian attack killed a large number of civilians in Butcha.

3. The European Union has met in France. In this, preparations are being made to impose a ban on Russian gas and oil.

4. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia has closed the Mariupol Human Corridor. Right now 1.60 lakh people are trapped here.

5. About 90% of the basic infrastructure of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been destroyed in the Russian attack, while only ruins and debris are visible after the Russian army attack in Bucha.

6. Russia has said that Ukrainian forces have opened fire on its Kursk border. The governor of Kursk has said that mortars have been found.

7. After the Bucha attack, a meeting of the Human Rights Council has been called in the UN on Thursday. In this meeting, voting likely to get Russia out of the council.

8. Britain has imposed more sanctions on Russia, including a complete ban on property transactions of the country's largest bank Sberbank and ending all investments going from Britain to Russia.

9. US President Joe Biden has approved the transfer of USD 100 million worth of Javelin anti-weapon missiles to Ukraine for military to counter the Russian attack.

10. The EU has paid Russia about 1 billion euros every day for energy needs since the start of the war in Ukraine. The head of the EU's foreign affairs has acknowledged that 35 billion euros have been paid to Russia since February 24.