Russia-Ukraine war day 26: Mariupol given deadline to surrender by 7:30 am IST, 5 big developments

Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 26 today. The Ukrainian army has claimed to have killed a senior Russian Navy commander in Mariupol. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev has said that its forces has shot dead the deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in another significant blow to Vladimir Putin's forces.

First rank captain Andrey Paliy, 51, senior naval officer was allegedly killed in the war in Ukraine, although Kyiv claims to have slain five army generals, Reuters reported. However, Russia has denied this while preparing for the final occupation of the city of Mariupol.

Russia asked the city administration to surrender on Sunday night. The deadline has been fixed at 5 am (7.30 am Indian time) according to Moscow time. After this Russia will forcibly take over the city. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Israel to protect the Ukrainian Jews.

He said, "Everyone knows that your missile defence system is the best. You will definitely help our people." After Zelenskyy's appeal, Israeli Foreign Minister Jair Lapid said, "We will help Ukraine as much as we can." Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is constantly trying to negotiate a deal between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He have talked to both of them many times about this.

5 latest updates from the war

1. Korean company LG Electronics has stopped shipments of its products going to Russia. However, the company did not mention Ukraine in the statement issued regarding this.

2. The United Nations Office for Human Rights said on Sunday that at least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight on March 19. Most of the casualties were caused by explosive weapons such as heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes. However, the actual toll is believed to be much higher as the OHCHR, which has a large surveillance team in the country, has not yet been able to obtain or verify casualties reports from several worst-affected cities, including Mariupol.

3. The Russian military blew up an art school in the city of Mariupol with rockets and bombs, where 400 people had taken shelter. The death toll here is not yet known, but 56 bodies have been recovered 10 days later from the rubble of an Old Age home that was bombed by Russian tanks on March 11 in the Luhansk region's Kreminna city. Russia on Sunday launched three more hypersonic missile attacks in Ukraine.

4. The Ukraine administration has suspended the registration of 11 political parties that are said to be pro-Russian. Among them is the party of opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk.

5. 80% of the residential buildings in Mariupol have been destroyed. Russian tanks are visible everywhere. In such a situation, Russia has asked the Ukrainian army to lay down arms in the Port City.