Russia-Ukraine war day 18: Fourth round of peace talks to be held today

The fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held virtually today, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the administration under President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Today is day 18 of the Russia-Ukraine war. Delegations from both the countries have met thrice but without significant results.

On the other hand, a Russian delegate involved in peace negotiations with Ukraine has said the talks have made 'substantial progress' and a 'joint position' could be reached soon, the state-controlled Russian news agency RIA has reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his demand that NATO impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine and warned that Russia could strike NATO territory. "If you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Zelenskyy spoke after Russian forces launched air strikes on a military training centre in Yavoriv, near Ukraine's border with NATO member Poland on Sunday. The number of missiles fired by Russia was more than 30.

At the same time, according to Ukrainian police, Russian forces shot an American journalist in the city of Irpin near the capital Kyiv, killing him. The name of the journalist was Brent Renaud, he was also an award winning filmmaker. Now in its third week, the Russia-Ukraine war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine.

Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been killed. The fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held virtually today. The United Nation Human Rights office has said that 596 civilians have been killed and at least 1,067 wounded since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Sunday that of them 43 children were killed and 57 children are injured so far.