Russia-Ukraine war: Amid claims of ‘dirty bomb’, Rajnath Singh issues stern warning on nuclear attack

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

Soon after Russia reiterated its concerns about Ukraine using a “dirty bomb” to escalate the tensions between the two countries in the middle of the war, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a stern warning about a possible nuclear attack in the near future.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that despite any escalations or provocations from any side of the war, nuclear weapons should not be used by Russia or Ukraine in this conflict.

The government statement reads that Rajnath Singh reiterated to his Russian counterpart that the nuclear option "should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity.”

Echoing the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Singh also urged that the Russia-Ukraine war should be resolved at the earliest to minimize any more damage to either of the countries.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry has claimed, “The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Army General Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Chinese counterpart concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, while speaking to reporters, said that Ukraine is planning a “terrorist act of sabotage” by using a dirty bomb against Russia, which can cause significant damage and loss of life if not prevented.

Further, the Ukraine administration – led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – has dismissed the claims of there being any sort of dirty bomb in their hands, calling the claims “dangerous lies” by Moscow.

Recently, Russian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a series of new orders which led to the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, including the annexation of several Ukrainian territories and the imposition of martial law in the occupied region.

READ | Ukraine planning to use ‘dirty bomb’ to escalate war, claims Russian defence minister on call with Rajnath Singh