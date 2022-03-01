Russia-Ukraine war: All you need to know on day 6 of invasion

Today is the sixth day of Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea following a declaration of war by Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, on February 24.

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine refuse to die down, here is all you need to know about it so far.

Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine. The 193-member UN General Assembly began meeting on the crisis ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia. Talks on a ceasefire ended without a breakthrough. Russian President Putin told France's President Emmanuel Macron a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised, the Kremlin said. Ukraine's Western allies increased weapons transfers in support, and Britain called for such transfers to be expanded. Finland agreed to ship 2,500 assault rifles and 1,500 anti-tank weapons. Canada will supply anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Russia's foreign ministry said those supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine will bear responsibility should they be used during Russia's military campaign. The United Nations said more than 500,000 people had fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since the start of Russia's invasion.

Markets and sanctions

The United States imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank and other sources of wealth, dealing a crushing blow to the country's economy and further punishing Moscow. Europe's financial market began severing Russia's ties to its critical plumbing for trading, clearing, and settling securities as sanctions on Moscow started to bite. Markets paused for breath following days of volatility with Asian shares edging up and gold slipping slightly a day after the Russian rouble fell to a record low. Russia's central bank more than doubled its key policy rate. Airlines braced for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans. Energy giant BP, global bank HSBC and aircraft leasing firm AerCap joined a growing list of companies looking to exit Russia, as Western sanctions tightened the screws on Moscow.

What's next?

On Wednesday, Ukraine is among the issues US President Joe Biden will address in his State of the Union speech to Congress.