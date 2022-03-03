Russia-Ukraine war: All you need to know as Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: Mar 03, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment as Russia's week-long invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote and dozens of countries referred Moscow to be probed for potential war crimes. Global brands exited Russia and the rouble hit record lows.
As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine refuse to die down, here is all you need to know about it so far.
- The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following a request to do so by 39 of the court's member states.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and airstrikes.
- At least five superyachts owned by Russian billionaires were anchored or cruising in the Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, ship-tracking data showed.
- A Ukrainian delegation has departed for the second round of talks with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.
- Zelenskyy told Reuters and CNN Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could start.
- Senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the New York Times reported.
- French President Emmanuel Macron said the war was Russian President Vladimir Putin's responsibility alone, adding: The days ahead are likely to be increasingly difficult."
- The rouble hit record lows and surging oil prices exacerbated concerns of inflation in the global economy.
- The European Union and the United States imposed new sanctions on Belarus for its supporting role in the invasion.
- Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell London's Chelsea Football Club and donate money from the sale to help victims of the war.
- After U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russia's oligarchs and officials "we are coming for your ill-begotten gains", the United States said a new federal "KleptoCapture" task force would investigate and prosecute sanctions violations.