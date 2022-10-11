Russia-Ukraine war: After deadly airstrikes in Kyiv, Indian embassy issues advisory for its citizens

Airstrike in Ukraine's Kyiv (Photo - Reuters)

As per the Ukrainian authorities, the Vladimir Putin-led Russian authorities ordered repeated airstrikes on Kyiv, which led to the deaths of several civilians. After the deadly airstrikes on Ukraine, the Indian authorities issued a key advisory for the citizens who are stuck there.

India on Monday expressed its concern over the hostilities in Ukraine after the airstrikes conducted by the Russian military and urged its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine, asking them to strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the local authorities.

The advisory comes hours after Russia carried out strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. Police said at least 10 people were killed and around 60 others were wounded in the attacks across Ukraine.

"In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities," the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said.

The authorities further added that Indian nationals in Ukraine are expected to inform the embassy about their presence in the country so that when the time comes, the Indian government can reach out to them.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed his concern regarding the recent escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying that India’s stance on the immediate de-escalation of the situation remains firm.

It must be noted that though India has not openly condemned Russia’s actions for invading Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conversed with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month and said that “this is not the era for war”.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian military carried out several airstrikes on Kyiv, launching as many as 84 missiles on the city. In the attack, 10 civilians were killed and several others were left injured, while 11 structures in the city were destroyed.

(With PTI inputs)

