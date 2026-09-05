Russia-Ukraine War: 5 killed in Kamianske strike as Trump envoys push peace plan

The attacks came as US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin over a proposed plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. They are expected to travel to Kyiv on Sunday for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Russia carried out attacks on several parts of Ukraine on Saturday, with a strike on Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region killing five people and injuring five others, according to Ukrainian officials, cited by Al Jazeera. Other Russian strikes injured civilians in Odesa, Mykolaiv and the Kyiv region, including teenagers.

Russia attacks Ukraine

The attacks came as US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin over a proposed plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. They are expected to travel to Kyiv on Sunday for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Earlier, Putin ordered a three-day halt to strikes on Kyiv, while Ukraine also announced a temporary ceasefire order. However, Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks continued despite the ceasefire announcement.

Separately, Russia said it had intercepted 53 Ukrainian drones overnight, while Ukraine has continued using long-range drones to target Russian infrastructure and the oil sector.

What Trump said on Russia-Ukraine peace plan

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Washington had a fresh proposal to end the conflict, which has entered its fifth year, but provided few details. Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said that he had dispatched Witkoff and Kushner to determine whether progress could be made toward a settlement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy."So I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the two great negotiators. They've done a great job. And we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done, and there may be a good chance that we'll do it," Trump said

Responding to a question about whether the proposed peace plan could require Ukraine to cede territory, Trump dismissed the idea on the territorial issue, saying his administration would present "an idea for peace"."We'll have an idea for peace," Trump said, while arguing that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had become particularly difficult because of the relationship between the two leaders."It's a personality problem in Russia-Ukraine. You have President Zelenskyy and President Putin; they truly hate each other," Trump said."They have serious hate, and it's getting in the way of them," he added.

The US President also pointed to the continuing military casualties in the conflict, saying the scale of losses made a settlement increasingly urgent."They're losing on average 25,000 soldiers a month. It's got to get settled," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)