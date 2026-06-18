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Russia-Ukraine War: 17 injured as Moscow hit by massive drone attack, Kyiv escalates long-range strikes

Moscow faced its largest Ukrainian drone attack since the war began, with nearly 200 drones striking the capital region. Fires, injuries, and flight disruptions were reported.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 07:53 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: 17 injured as Moscow hit by massive drone attack, Kyiv escalates long-range strikes
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The Russian capital faced its largest drone assault since the start of the war, as nearly 200 Ukrainian drones targeted areas in and around Moscow, triggering explosions, fires, and widespread disruption.

Casualties and damage reported

Authorities said at least 17 people were injured in the Moscow region. In southern Russia’s Rostov region, an oil depot strike left one person dead. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising over multiple sites, including industrial facilities and nearby buildings.

Key infrastructure targeted

Among the major targets was the Kapotnya oil refinery in southeast Moscow, which was hit again despite previous attacks earlier this month. The blast reportedly caused significant damage, with visuals showing parts of storage tanks being blown into the air.

A shopping centre also caught fire after debris from intercepted drones fell on the structure, while several residential buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Air travel disrupted

The attacks caused major disruptions to air travel, with all four Moscow airports temporarily shut down. More than 500 flights were either delayed or cancelled, adding to the chaos across the city.

Russia Claims Large-Scale Interceptions

Russia’s defence ministry said it intercepted nearly 1,000 drones and several cruise missiles across the country within 24 hours. Despite these claims, some drones managed to breach air defences and hit their intended targets.

Ukraine signals strategic shift

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the strikes as 'long-range sanctions,' framing them as retaliation for recent Russian attacks on Kyiv. He indicated that Ukraine’s strategy is to bring the war closer to Russian territory.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on long-range drone capabilities, with attacks on Moscow becoming more frequent since 2023.

War of attrition intensifies

The latest barrage highlights the evolving nature of the conflict, where both sides are using drones and missile strikes to target infrastructure far from the front lines. Analysts say such attacks test the limits of air defence systems, even in heavily protected regions like Moscow.

No immediate response from Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet commented on the attack. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials reiterated calls for Russia to end the war, warning that continued aggression would invite further retaliation.

As the conflict drags on, the latest escalation signals a widening battlefield, with major cities increasingly coming under threat.

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