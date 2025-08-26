Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's home in hospital construction scam case

SC forms SIT to probe Vantara, how it acquires animals

Greater Noida Dowry Murder case takes new turn: Vipin Bhati's cousin claims Nikki Bhati suffered burns from cylinder blast in kitchen

Bigg Boss 19: Meet contestant who saw failed marriages, custody battle, alleged affair with Kumar Sanu; she is...

Meet woman, who started preparing for civil services after becoming mother, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt after with AIR...

Donald Trump once again claims he stopped India-Pakistan conflict, says 'was going to be a nuclear war'

Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences' if no meeting happens

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill writes motivational note for brother Shehbaz Badesha after he loses against Mridul Tiwari

US issues notice to implement 50% tariffs on Indian products effective August 27

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu makes BIG comeback, bags gold at Commonwealth Championships

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SC forms SIT to probe Vantara, how it acquires animals

SC forms SIT to probe Vantara, how it acquires animals

Greater Noida Dowry Murder case takes new turn: Vipin Bhati's cousin claims Nikki Bhati suffered burns from cylinder blast in kitchen

Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Vipin Bhati's cousin claims Nikki's death from...

Bigg Boss 19: Meet contestant who saw failed marriages, custody battle, alleged affair with Kumar Sanu; she is...

Bigg Boss 19: Meet contestant who saw failed marriages, custody battle...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences' if no meeting happens

Trump expressed uncertainty about the two wartime leaders Putin and Zelenskyy's meeting face-to-face, warning of strong actions if they do not meet. Know what Trump said on Russia and Ukraine stand-off recently.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 08:13 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences' if no meeting happens
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Despite challenges to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump has remained optimistic about potentially brokering a peace deal. In the fresh development, Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is reluctant to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and expressed uncertainty about the two wartime leaders meeting face-to-face. Trump also warned of strong actions if Putin and Zelenskyy do not meet. 

Recently, Trump was asked in the Oval Office about the Putin-Zelenskyy peace deal. "Why is Putin so reluctant to meet with Zelenskyy?" To this, Trump responded: "Because he doesn’t like him." Trump also confirmed that he spoke again with Putin, described it as a "good conversation," but no breakthrough emerged.

Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences'

Trump said, "Every conversation I have with him is a good conversation. And then, unfortunately, a bomb is loaded up into Kyiv or someplace, and then I get very angry about it. I think we’re going to get the war done. It’s tough." He added,  "I don’t know that they’ll meet. Maybe they will. Maybe they won’t."

Also read: US Vice President JD Vance says Russia made 'significant concessions' on Ukraine peace deal, backs secondary tariff on India

Warning Putin and Zelenskyy of consequences, Trump said: "There could be very big consequences, but we'll see what happens. There might be very big consequences because this is something that has to end."

Further, Trump stated that he'll closely monitor the situation between Russia and Ukraine over the next week or two, and would not be hesitant to intervene "very strongly" if necessary. 

Russia-Ukraine stand-off

Earlier, Trump highlighted the significant challenges of bringing Putin and Zelenskyy together due to their fundamental differences, referring to them to mixing 'oil and vinegar'.  “We're going to see if Putin and Zelenskyy will be working together. You know, it's like oil and vinegar a little bit. They don't get along too well for obvious reasons, but we'll see. And then we'll see whether I need to be there. I'd rather not. I'd rather they have a meeting to see how they can do, he had said.

Trump had expressed his desire to see the two leaders work together to put an end to the ongoing conflict, which has resulted in an estimated 7,000 deaths per week, mostly soldiers. “But in the meantime, they continue to fight and they continue to kill people, which is very stupid because they're losing 7,000 people. I used to tell you five, now they're losing 7,000 people a week. Think of that, they're losing 7,000 people on average a week. Mostly soldiers," he added. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After calling Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest fake, Rajinikanth’s team makes U-turn, confirms event is valid
After calling Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest fake, Rajinikanth’s team confirms
Meet woman, who started preparing for civil services after becoming mother, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt after with AIR...
Meet woman, who started preparing for civil services after becoming mother...
'Baat chal rahi...': Did Rahul Gandhi spill the beans on his marriage? Here's what happened
'Baat chal rahi...': Did Rahul Gandhi spill the beans on his marriage?
Sreeleela’s Indrani lehenga look is going viral as she exudes 90s glamour, its price will make your jaw drop
Sreeleela’s Indrani lehenga look is going viral as she exudes 90s glamour, its p
Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate makes BIG claim on Shreya Iyer's Asia Cup snub, says 'closed door talks led to...'
Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate makes BIG claim on Shreya Iyer's Asia Cup snub
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE