Russia-Ukraine stand-off: Donald Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences' if no meeting happens

Trump expressed uncertainty about the two wartime leaders Putin and Zelenskyy's meeting face-to-face, warning of strong actions if they do not meet. Know what Trump said on Russia and Ukraine stand-off recently.

Despite challenges to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump has remained optimistic about potentially brokering a peace deal. In the fresh development, Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is reluctant to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and expressed uncertainty about the two wartime leaders meeting face-to-face. Trump also warned of strong actions if Putin and Zelenskyy do not meet.

Recently, Trump was asked in the Oval Office about the Putin-Zelenskyy peace deal. "Why is Putin so reluctant to meet with Zelenskyy?" To this, Trump responded: "Because he doesn’t like him." Trump also confirmed that he spoke again with Putin, described it as a "good conversation," but no breakthrough emerged.



Trump warns Putin and Zelenskyy of 'big consequences'



Trump said, "Every conversation I have with him is a good conversation. And then, unfortunately, a bomb is loaded up into Kyiv or someplace, and then I get very angry about it. I think we’re going to get the war done. It’s tough." He added, "I don’t know that they’ll meet. Maybe they will. Maybe they won’t."



Warning Putin and Zelenskyy of consequences, Trump said: "There could be very big consequences, but we'll see what happens. There might be very big consequences because this is something that has to end."

Further, Trump stated that he'll closely monitor the situation between Russia and Ukraine over the next week or two, and would not be hesitant to intervene "very strongly" if necessary.



Russia-Ukraine stand-off



Earlier, Trump highlighted the significant challenges of bringing Putin and Zelenskyy together due to their fundamental differences, referring to them to mixing 'oil and vinegar'. “We're going to see if Putin and Zelenskyy will be working together. You know, it's like oil and vinegar a little bit. They don't get along too well for obvious reasons, but we'll see. And then we'll see whether I need to be there. I'd rather not. I'd rather they have a meeting to see how they can do, he had said.

Trump had expressed his desire to see the two leaders work together to put an end to the ongoing conflict, which has resulted in an estimated 7,000 deaths per week, mostly soldiers. “But in the meantime, they continue to fight and they continue to kill people, which is very stupid because they're losing 7,000 people. I used to tell you five, now they're losing 7,000 people a week. Think of that, they're losing 7,000 people on average a week. Mostly soldiers," he added.