Who are Maria and Katerina, Putin's daughters named in latest US sanctions

The US has announced sanctions on two daughters of Vladimir Putin over Moscow's war on Ukraine, saying family members were known to hide the Russian president's wealth.

The two daughters of Putin - Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova - were kept out of public view for years. Putin has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

The Kremlin has never confirmed the names of his daughters or released photographs of them as adults.

However, in 2015, Putin disclosed a few details about them, saying both women graduated from Russian universities and speak multiple languages.

Katerina Tikhonova

Katerina gained attention in 2010 when she began to perform as an acrobatic dancer and competitive rock-and-roll dancer.

According to reports, the 35-year-old runs an artificial intelligence institute at Moscow State University.

She was previously married to the son of a powerful, Kremlin-connected banker named Nikolai Shamalov. The couple reportedly divorced in 2018.

Last year, Tikhonova appeared in public speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Maria Vorontsova

Vorontsova is believed to have a medical degree. The 37-year-old is Putin’s older daughter and is a co-owner of Nomenko, which is involved in Russia’s private investment project in health care, according to reports.

She was married to a Dutch citizen, though it is unclear whether they are still together.

Besides, in addition to sanctions aimed at Putin's adult daughters, the US is targeting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin; the wife and children of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; and members of Russia's Security Council, including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.

The penalties cut off all of Putin's close family members from the US financial system and freeze any assets they hold in the United States.

