Russia-Ukraine crisis: Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs decree ruling out negotiation talks with Vladimir Putin

The decision of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), which prohibits engaging in any conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was placed into effect by a decree signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Zelenskyy's press service. The letter, which was posted on Zelenskyy's website on Tuesday, stated that the NSDC of Ukraine considered discussions with Putin to be "impossible."

With his order, the Ukrainian President also gave the government instructions to develop plans for a multi-level security guarantee system aimed at enhancing Ukraine's defence capabilities, according to the Xinhua news agency. The order was signed after Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that four occupied Ukrainian territories were now part of Russia.

Following a referendum in which the four areas allegedly "choose" to join Russia, said the President. Kyiv and the West rejected the referendum, calling it a fraud that was held under duress. "He (Putin) does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia," Zelenskyy said on Friday.

Currently, it appears that Ukrainian forces are concentrating their efforts on driving the Russian Army out of these annexations. They have overpowered Russian forces in the strategic southern Kherson region, and they are now advancing swiftly eastward to reclaim a growing number of Russian annexations.

Many defence experts who thought Ukraine would fall within days of the Russian invasion were surprised by Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russia. More than 4000 square kilometres of territory, including the strategically significant northeastern towns of Izium and Kupiansk that functioned as logistical bases for Russian soldiers, have been reclaimed by Ukraine from Russia.

Following Moscow's official declaration of four Ukrainian districts that are partially under Russian control as Russian territory, the NSDC decided on September 30 to take action to ensure Ukraine's security and restore its territorial integrity. The most recent session of face-to-face peace negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials took place on March 29 in Istanbul, Turkey.

(With inputs from IANS)



